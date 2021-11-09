City of Kawartha Lakes pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Little Britain: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say a pedestrian died of his injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the village of Little Britain on Monday evening.

The collision occurred around 6 p.m. along Little Britain Road near Arena Road in the village south of Lindsay.

Police say the victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Toronto-area hospital. No other injuries were reported.

On Tuesday morning, OPP said the victim was later pronounced dead in hospital.

He has been identified as Hugh Manley, 68, of the City of Kawartha Lakes (in the former Fenelon Township).

Little Britain Road was closed from Eldon to Valentia roads until about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday as OPP investigated.

TRAFFIC: A section of Little Britain Road near Arena Road is closed following a serious collision involving a pedestrian. A detour is in place while police investigate. Avoid the area for the next little while #cklnews pic.twitter.com/YhsukGmPWq — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) November 9, 2021

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

OPP ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has video footage to contact the them at 1-888-310-1122.