Traffic

City of Kawartha Lakes pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Little Britain: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 9, 2021 9:06 am
A pedestrian was struck by a car along Little Britain Road in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Monday evening. OPP say the victim later died in hospital. View image in full screen
A pedestrian was struck by a car along Little Britain Road in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Monday evening. OPP say the victim later died in hospital. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say a pedestrian died of his injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the village of Little Britain on Monday evening.

The collision occurred around 6 p.m. along Little Britain Road near Arena Road in the village south of Lindsay.

Police say the victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Toronto-area hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Read more: Motorcyclist dies following Highway 7 collision west of Lindsay: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

On Tuesday morning, OPP said the victim was later pronounced dead in hospital.

He has been identified as Hugh Manley, 68, of the City of Kawartha Lakes (in the former Fenelon Township).

Little Britain Road was closed from Eldon to Valentia roads until about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday as OPP investigated.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

OPP ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has video footage to contact the them at 1-888-310-1122.

