Canada

Driver killed after getting out of vehicle following crash on Highway 401 near Guelph

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 9, 2021 8:01 am
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police. View image in full screen
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police. OPP

The Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead after they got out of their vehicle after getting into a crash with another vehicle on Highway 401 just south of Guelph.

Police said it was around 4 a.m. Tuesday when there was a two-car collision on the westbound side of Highway 401 near Highway 6.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said one of the drivers got out of their car to assess the damage and speak to the other driver.

Read more: Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on 401 in South Dundas: OPP

That driver was then hit by a third vehicle and was pronounced dead on scene, Schmidt said.

Schmidt said a portion of the highway was closed for the investigation but is expected to reopen by 8 a.m.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
