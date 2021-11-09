Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP seek ‘violent’ suspect in 2019 homicide

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 9, 2021 8:24 am
Police say Robert Fleury is considered to be violent and anyone who sees him should not approach and should call 911 immediately. View image in full screen
Police say Robert Fleury is considered to be violent and anyone who sees him should not approach and should call 911 immediately. RCMP

RCMP is looking for a “violent” homicide suspect whom they say violated court orders.

On March 1 of this year, Robert Fleury was charged with manslaughter in connection with the murder of Matthew Swain on Aug. 14, 2019.

Read more: Arrests made in 2019 homicide near Russell airport, Manitoba RCMP say

He was released from custody and police say he has since breached his court-ordered conditions. There are two warrants currently out for his arrest.

Fleury is described as five feet nine inches tall, 280 pounds, and with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say he is considered to be violent and anyone who sees him should not approach and should call 911 immediately.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police announce charges in homicides, Seven Oaks Hospital attack' Winnipeg police announce charges in homicides, Seven Oaks Hospital attack
Winnipeg police announce charges in homicides, Seven Oaks Hospital attack – Nov 1, 2021
