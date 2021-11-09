Manitoba RCMP seek ‘violent’ suspect in 2019 homicide

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP is looking for a “violent” homicide suspect whom they say violated court orders.

On March 1 of this year, Robert Fleury was charged with manslaughter in connection with the murder of Matthew Swain on Aug. 14, 2019.

He was released from custody and police say he has since breached his court-ordered conditions. There are two warrants currently out for his arrest.

Fleury is described as five feet nine inches tall, 280 pounds, and with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say he is considered to be violent and anyone who sees him should not approach and should call 911 immediately.

Story continues below advertisement

3:06 Winnipeg police announce charges in homicides, Seven Oaks Hospital attack Winnipeg police announce charges in homicides, Seven Oaks Hospital attack – Nov 1, 2021