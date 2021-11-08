News organizations apologize for election night confusion in Quebec City

Send this page to someone via email

Election night turned out to be an evening full of surprise and confusion in Quebec City when one mayoral candidate was declared the winner only to learn several hours later another candidate had received more votes.

With what appeared to be a comfortable lead, it seemed Marie-Josée Savard had won the mayoral election. Around 9 p.m. her team hugged and celebrated after the end of an apparently tight race.

The leader of Équipe Savard and protégée of retiring Mayor Régis Labeaume even delivered a televised victory speech where she thanked her mentor and spoke about continuing his legacy.

However, just a little after 11:30 p.m. with more votes counted, it became clear the real winner was leader of Québec Forte et Fière, Bruno Marchand.

New to municipal politics, Marchand won by 834 votes, or 0.46% of the popular vote, with just six out of 21 seats.

Radio-Canada was the first of several news media outlets to declare Savard the winner. In a written statement Monday, the news director apologized and said the public broadcaster is looking for answers to as to how they got it wrong.

“We understand the situation was unfortunate for Madame Marie-Josée Savard and her team, and we are sorry,” said Luce Julien.

TVA later apologized as well, and both news organizations said they are conducting internal investigations.

In another surprise, Transition Quebec, a party which ran on fighting climate change and opposing the controversial third link project, won its first ever seat. It will go to its party leader, an anglophone from Ontario, Jackie Smith.

“What I represent is a bit of a breath of fresh air, but also somebody who comes from the outside, and sees how Quebec City is special and different,” she said.

Smith said she feels like she’s also been elected as the unofficial representative for Quebec’s small, but vibrant English-speaking community.

She also finds herself in a very unique situation: “I am the only official party leader in opposition,” Smith explained.

That could amplify her voice, she said, and mean voters will be hearing a lot more from her in the future.