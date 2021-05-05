Menu

Canada

Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume will not seek another term this fall

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted May 5, 2021 3:26 pm
Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume speaks during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 in Quebec City. View image in full screen
Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume speaks during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 in Quebec City. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

After nearly 14 years at the helm, Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume will not run again in the upcoming fall election.

The long-time municipal politician announced his decision to retire after the end of his current term in the provincial capital.

“This announcement brings me relief,” he told reporters Wednesday.

Labeaume, 65, has been mayor of Quebec City since December 2007. He took on the role after the death of former mayor Andrée Boucher.

Read more: Quebec City mayor announces progressive return to work following cancer diagnosis

He was then re-elected three times for the top job in 2009, 2013 and 2017. Labeaume, a former businessman, is well-known for his straightforward way of speaking.

Story continues below advertisement

In March 2019, Labeaume was diagnosed with prostate cancer but he progressively returned to his role in the months that followed.

Labeaume said his decision not to seek a fifth mandate is one that was well thought-out and taken a long time ago. He added that he is looking forward to some rest before deciding what to do next.

Trending Stories

“Next November marks the end of my political career,” he said. “My time is up and I long for another life.”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante took to social media to wish Labeaume all the best. She also thanked him for his collaboration and talks since she entered the political scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Geneviève Guilbault, the province’s deputy premier, also thanked Labeaume. She described him as a “passionate man” who guided Quebec City for four terms.

“No one can doubt the intensity and the authenticity of his dedication and his personal and professional investment,” she wrote.

With files from The Canadian Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
