Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume will not seek another term this fall

After nearly 14 years at the helm, Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume will not run again in the upcoming fall election.

The long-time municipal politician announced his decision to retire after the end of his current term in the provincial capital.

“This announcement brings me relief,” he told reporters Wednesday.

Labeaume, 65, has been mayor of Quebec City since December 2007. He took on the role after the death of former mayor Andrée Boucher.

He was then re-elected three times for the top job in 2009, 2013 and 2017. Labeaume, a former businessman, is well-known for his straightforward way of speaking.

In March 2019, Labeaume was diagnosed with prostate cancer but he progressively returned to his role in the months that followed.

Labeaume said his decision not to seek a fifth mandate is one that was well thought-out and taken a long time ago. He added that he is looking forward to some rest before deciding what to do next.

“Next November marks the end of my political career,” he said. “My time is up and I long for another life.”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante took to social media to wish Labeaume all the best. She also thanked him for his collaboration and talks since she entered the political scene.

(1/2) J'accueille avec émotion la décision de Régis Labeaume de ne pas se représenter en novembre, après 13 ans comme maire de Québec. Merci pour les échanges et notre précieuse collaboration depuis mon arrivée comme mairesse de @MTL_Ville. #polmtl #polqc pic.twitter.com/bQ4f03MhES — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) May 5, 2021

Geneviève Guilbault, the province’s deputy premier, also thanked Labeaume. She described him as a “passionate man” who guided Quebec City for four terms.

“No one can doubt the intensity and the authenticity of his dedication and his personal and professional investment,” she wrote.

— With files from The Canadian Press