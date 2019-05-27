Quebec City mayor makes first public appearance since cancer diagnosis

Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume made his first public appearance since revealing last March that he has prostate cancer.

The four-term mayor attended a press conference in Quebec City on Monday to promote a fundraising event for Relais d’Espérance, a social services organization.

Labeaume was warmly greeted by the public and staff. Several people took pictures with the longtime mayor.

“We chose [Relais d’Espérance] to benefit lesser-known organizations,” he said.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Labeaume announced his progressive return to his role, which he says is taking longer than he hoped.

He thanked the medical staff that has been treating him and personally acknowledged his doctor, Frédéric Pouliot. He also thanked his colleagues and the public for their well wishes and support.

“I would like to highlight the extraordinary work my colleagues have done here at the City of Quebec during my absence, so much so that I’m wondering if I’m even still useful,” he joked.

The mayor also took a moment to acknowledge all healthcare workers in the province.

“I would like to say to everyone working in the healthcare sector in Quebec, at every level, how much I think you are wonderful,” said Labeaume. “You are my heroes every day and I admire you.”

News of his cancer diagnosis was announced in March, after several months of tests.

“Prostate cancer often appears without any particular symptoms, so it is important for men to discuss it with their doctor,” city officials said at the time, in a press release revealing the mayor’s diagnosis.

Labeaume was first elected in 2007 after the death of former mayor Andrée Boucher. He has been repeatedly re-elected every election since then.

The 63-year-old said he plans to be present at the BBQ du Maire, which takes place on June 19 at the gardens of the Hôtel Bonne Entente. Profits from ticket sales will go to Relais d’Espérance.