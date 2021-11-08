Quebec municipal election results: Quebec City

Send this page to someone via email

Bruno Marchand has been elected mayor of Quebec City.

Marchand won the race to be the 38th mayor of Quebec City with 32,3 per cent of the vote late Sunday night.

As surveys predicted, it was an extremely tight race between him and Régis Labeaume’s successor Marie-Josée Savard, who garnered 31,9 per cent of the vote.

The new mayor’s campaign focused on ideas of change and positive leadership.

READ MORE: Quebec municipal election results: Plante projected to win 2nd term as Montreal mayor

He remained confident throughout the campaign that his new party, Québec forte et fière, would be able to garner enough support to ensure his election.

Although Marie-Josée Savard’s team seemed hopeful at the beginning of Sunday night, morale seemed to take a turn later on. Her campaign focused on her experience and relied on the construction of a new tramway project.

Story continues below advertisement

Savard previously faced criticism on her performance during a televised debate, where she wrongly estimated the debt was $550 million when in fact it is $1.5 billion.

Québec forte et fière’s gains came at a cost for other parties, especially for Jean-François Gosselin’s party Québec 21. After collecting only 25 per cent of the vote, Québec 21 will no longer be the official opposition.

Jackie Smith, the leader of Transition Québec, surpassed Jean Rousseau of Démocratie Québec by 2 per cent of the vote by winning support in central districts, such as Limoilou.