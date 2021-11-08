COVID-19: N.B. reports 44 new cases, active case total above 500

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 recoveries Monday. This brings the total number of active cases to 504.

Of the new cases, 24 – or 54.5 per cent – are unvaccinated, two – or 4.5 per cent – are partially vaccinated and 18 – or 41 per cent – are fully vaccinated.

According to the province, there are nine people in an intensive care unit; eight are unvaccinated and one is fully vaccinated.

Of the 17 people in hospital totally, 14 are unvaccinated and three are fully vaccinated.

Starting Monday, the province also announced that everyone entering New Brunswick from Maine, or any other state or country, must follow the requirements under federal and provincial guidelines.

“Travellers must comply with federal requirements on vaccination and testing,” the province said.

Public health said that as of Monday 86 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 92.9 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine.

1:38 New Brunswickers anticipate U.S. border reopening after nearly 20 months of COVID-19 restrictions New Brunswickers anticipate U.S. border reopening after nearly 20 months of COVID-19 restrictions

Health-care personnel – including those working in long-term care facilities – and residents of First Nations communities can book an appointment to receive an mRNA COVID-19 booster dose if six months have passed since their second dose of a vaccine.

People 65 and older and school personnel are also permitted to book an appointment to receive an mRNA COVID-19 booster dose.

Since Nov. 5, a case has been confirmed at each of the following child-care facilities:

Garderie La Cartine Daycare Inc. in Zone 1 (Moncton region)

Seawood Early Childcare Centre in Zone 2 (Saint John region).

Since Sept. 7, 68 early learning and child-care facilities have had confirmed cases of COVID-19.