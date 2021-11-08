Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: N.B. reports 44 new cases, active case total above 500

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 8, 2021 3:57 pm
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick health minister says COVID-19 circuit breaker measures paying off' New Brunswick health minister says COVID-19 circuit breaker measures paying off
New Brunswick health minister says COVID-19 circuit breaker measures paying off

New Brunswick reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 recoveries Monday. This brings the total number of active cases to 504.

Of the new cases, 24 – or 54.5 per cent – are unvaccinated, two – or 4.5 per cent – are partially vaccinated and 18 – or 41 per cent – are fully vaccinated.

According to the province, there are nine people in an intensive care unit; eight are unvaccinated and one is fully vaccinated.

Of the 17 people in hospital totally, 14 are unvaccinated and three are fully vaccinated.

Read more: COVID-19: New Brunswick reports 53 new cases, active case count at 473

Starting Monday, the province also announced that everyone entering New Brunswick from Maine, or any other state or country, must follow the requirements under federal and provincial guidelines.

Story continues below advertisement

“Travellers must comply with federal requirements on vaccination and testing,” the province said.

Public health said that as of Monday 86 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 92.9 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine.

Click to play video: 'New Brunswickers anticipate U.S. border reopening after nearly 20 months of COVID-19 restrictions' New Brunswickers anticipate U.S. border reopening after nearly 20 months of COVID-19 restrictions
New Brunswickers anticipate U.S. border reopening after nearly 20 months of COVID-19 restrictions

Health-care personnel – including those working in long-term care facilities – and residents of First Nations communities can book an appointment to receive an mRNA COVID-19 booster dose if six months have passed since their second dose of a vaccine.

People 65 and older and school personnel are also permitted to book an appointment to receive an mRNA COVID-19 booster dose.

Since Nov. 5, a case has been confirmed at each of the following child-care facilities:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Garderie La Cartine Daycare Inc. in Zone 1 (Moncton region)
  • Seawood Early Childcare Centre in Zone 2 (Saint John region).

Since Sept. 7, 68 early learning and child-care facilities have had confirmed cases of COVID-19.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagNew Brunswick COVID-19 CAses tagNB covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers