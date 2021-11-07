Menu

Health

COVID-19: New Brunswick reports 53 new cases, active case count at 473

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted November 7, 2021 11:49 am
Shania Dod holds a test kit before getting a patient's sample at a United Memorial Medical Center COVID-19 testing site Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). View image in full screen
Shania Dod holds a test kit before getting a patient's sample at a United Memorial Medical Center COVID-19 testing site Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). AP Photo/David J. Phillip

New Brunswick is reporting 53 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, along with 56 recoveries.

That brings the province’s active case count to 473.

Read more: N.B. health-care workers turned away after back-to-work order: union

Of the new cases, 41 are unvaccinated and 12 are fully vaccinated.

The province now has nine people in an ICU — eight of whom are unvaccinated and one of whom is fully vaccinated.

In total, 15 people are in hospital.

Currently, 85.9 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers, those aged 12 and older, are fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, 92.9 per cent of those eligible have received at least their first dose.

The province also noted that Monday marks the beginning of the Canada-U.S. border reopening, and that everyone entering New Brunswick from neighbouring Maine, or any other American state or country, will be subject to federal and provincial guidelines.

Circuit breaker continues in some areas

Circuit breaker measures continue in certain areas of the province.

They are:

  • Zone 1 (Moncton region) including Sainte-Anne-de-Kent
  • A large section of Zone 2 (Saint John region), which includes New River Beach and Lepreau, north to the communities of Clarendon and Welsford, east to the community of Head of Millstream
  • All communities in Saint John and Kings counties

Regional breakdown of new cases

The 30 new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

  • 15 people 19 and under
  • A person 20-29
  • Three people 30-39
  • Four people 40-49
  • Three people 50-59
  • Three people 60-69
  • A person 80-89

Twenty-three cases are under investigation and seven cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The four new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

  • A person 19 and under
  • A person 30-39
  • A person 40-49
  • A person 50-59

All four cases are under investigation.

The four new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

  • Two people 19 and under
  • A person 40-49
  • A person 60-69

All four cases are under investigation.

The one new case in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) is a person 19 and under. The case is under investigation.

The 14 new cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) are as follows:

Six people 19 and under;

  • Two people 20-29
  • Five people 30-39
  • A person 50-59

All 14 cases are under investigation.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagNew Brunswick COVID-19 tagnew brunswick health tagNB COVID-19 tagNB Health tagNB COVID-19 cases tag

