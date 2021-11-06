Menu

Politics

CUPE says N.B. health workers forced back to work were turned away Saturday morning

By Travis Fortnum Global News
Posted November 6, 2021 12:31 pm
CUPE Local 1252 President Norma Robinson says heatlh care workers were told Saturday their workplace was still on strike schedule. View image in full screen
CUPE Local 1252 President Norma Robinson says heatlh care workers were told Saturday their workplace was still on strike schedule. Travis Fortnum / Global News

After the Higgs government moved to force striking health-care workers back to work, the union says some ended up on the picket lines Saturday anyway.

CUPE Local 1252 represents one faction of health-care workers in New Brunswick. President Norma Robinson says most members who showed up for their shift Saturday were told their place of work would still be following a predetermined strike schedule, despite the new mandatory order kicking in at midnight.

“There’s been directive now from one of the RHAs [Regional Health Authorities] that non-designated employees are not required to work, it’s only certain classifications,” Robinson says.
READ MORE: New Brunswick issues emergency order forcing striking health workers back on the job

New Brunswick’s Attorney General Ted Flemming said Friday the mandatory order applies to CUPE members in the health sector.

Robinson calls that misleading.

“What is this government doing? They put a mandatory order in and now they’re going to pick and choose who goes in?”

She says the union’s looking into the situation further.

New Brunswick issues emergency order forcing striking health workers back on the job

In a release issued Saturday morning, Horizon Health welcomed striking employees back and thanked staff who’ve remained on the job.

“We understand our staff and physicians faced many challenges throughout the week, but always managed to put the care of our patients and clients first, and for this we are grateful,” the release reads in part.

“We look forward to working together as we gradually resume health care services for patients and clients.

“CUPE members are a valuable and essential part of health care and the Horizon team.”

Global News inquired about the scenarios Robinson described but did not receive a direct response.

Robinson says she feels the status of health care in the province has been exaggerated, with members on picket lines painted as the villain.

“I’ve also had it reported that [Local 1252 members] went to work and it’s not as bad as what the government had portrayed,” she says.
At a press conference Friday, Flemming, CEOs of both Horizon and Vitalite Health Networks and Health Minister Dorothy Shephard were joined by Premier Blaine Higgs as the mandatory order was announced.

Flemming said the order was necessary to prevent loss of life.

The premier said he’d had conversations with CUPE members who didn’t want to be on strike at all or weren’t aware of what offers the province had brought to the table.

Read more: Thousands of protesters gather at N.B. legislature to support striking public workers

Robinson contests those claims, taking issue with the press conference from start to finish.

“It’s disturbing to see statements being made like ‘people are dying’ because they’re trying to put that on the backs of those members that are on the picket line – and that is definitely not fair.”

“So it was very disturbing and, for lack of a better word, it really pissed us off,” says Robinson.

Global News reached out to the premier’s office for a response Saturday but hasn’t yet heard back.

CUPE is set to hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. when Robinson says they’ll voice these concerns to the public.

