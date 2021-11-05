Menu

Canada

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says new offer extended to striking union

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 5, 2021 9:48 am
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick premier meets with CUPE amid strike' New Brunswick premier meets with CUPE amid strike
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs met with CUPE leadership on Thursday in hopes of restarting talks. Nathalie Sturgeon reports.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says union leaders representing striking public servants agreed last night to take a new government offer back to their bargaining team and recommend its acceptance.

Higgs made the comments this morning during question period in the legislature.

CUPE New Brunswick president Steve Drost left an eight-hour meeting with the premier Thursday night without offering any comment.

Read more: Meeting of N.B. premier and striking union ends with no word on progress or next step

The union has called a news conference for this morning, and on social media it said it made a counter-offer and is waiting for a government response.

The 22,000 public servants went on strike a week ago after mediated contract talks ended abruptly.

Story continues below advertisement

The premier says the government wants health-care workers back on the job and is looking at ways that can be done.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
