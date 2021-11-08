Mayor of Kingstown shoot brings millions to Kingston economy: film office

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston’s film office says the Mayor of Kingstown production is the largest film shoot ever to take place in the city.

The filming, which took place over several weeks split into three separate shoots, saw more than $2 million in spending at local hotels.

The film office says that the city’s hotels saw some of the highest occupancy rates in the province while crews were in town. Hotels reported being more than 80 per cent booked in August and nearly 75 per cent booked in September.

The TV series will air on streaming service Paramount Plus, and stars Jeremy Renner, Kyle Chandler and Dianne Wiest.

The co-creator and executive producer of the series, Hugh Dillon, is actually a Kingstonian himself. He told the Kingston film office he has been looking for reasons to film in Kingston even before he helped create the Mayor of Kingstown.

“The history, geography and architecture are what make Kingston visually stunning. So much so that I would send (the co-creator of the show Taylor Sheridan) photos; that’s what actually helped us secure the green light from Paramount to shoot here. Bringing it back home has been a lifelong dream,” Dillon said.

Global News was not able to reach Dillon for an interview Monday.

Filming for this shoot, like others, has been focused around historic elements of the city, especially the Kingston Penitentiary.

Other productions, such as Titans, Murdoch Mysteries, Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Reacher and Alias Grace have also recently used Canada’s oldest prison as their backdrops.

Mayor of Kingstown premieres Nov. 14.