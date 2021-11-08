N.S. announces COVID-19 outbreak at long-term care home, briefing upcoming

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported 111 new cases of COVID-19 over the past three days and an outbreak at a long-term care home.

The province said the increase in case numbers is related to ongoing community spread in Amherst and Cumberland County, as well as ongoing transmission from a faith-based gathering. This includes secondary transmission to other faith-based gatherings, workplaces and to East Cumberland Lodge long-term care home in Pugwash.

At the long-term care home, public health confirmed that four residents and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19. One resident is in hospital.

Minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care Barbara Adams, and Dr. Shelley Deeks, Nova Scotia’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Health, will address the increase in COVID-19 case numbers in a briefing Monday.

The update is scheduled to take place at 3:30 p.m. and will be live-streamed on this page.

“Public health is working with the facility to prevent further spread. Increased public health measures and restrictions are in place,” the province said in a release.

Of the new cases, 52 were in Western Zone, 31 cases were in Central Zone, 19 cases were in Northern Zone and nine cases were in Eastern Zone.

Over the past three days, the province said that five schools were notified of a COVID-19 exposure.

As of Monday, Nova Scotia has 255 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, nine people are in hospital, including one in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,379 tests on Nov. 5, 3,302 tests on Nov. 6, and 2,068 tests on Nov. 7.

As of Sunday, 1,586,285 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 768,658 Nova Scotians have received their second dose, and 5,182 eligible Nova Scotians have received a third dose.

Since Aug. 1, there have been 1,765 positive COVID-19 cases and seven deaths. There are 1,503 resolved cases.