Threat made to McMaster University, Mohawk College not credible: Police

It’s business as usual on Monday at McMaster University and Mohawk College.
Both of Hamilton’s post-secondary institutions say classes and activities are going ahead as normal, after Hamilton Police investigated an alleged threat that was made against the schools.
The threat was posted on social media over the weekend.
Hamilton Police say they’ve conducted an investigation and identified the source of the posts.
Investigators add that they have determined there is no credible threat to either school or their campuses.
