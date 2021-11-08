Threat made to McMaster University, Mohawk College not credible: Police

Send this page to someone via email

It’s business as usual on Monday at McMaster University and Mohawk College.

Both of Hamilton’s post-secondary institutions say classes and activities are going ahead as normal, after Hamilton Police investigated an alleged threat that was made against the schools.

They have determined there is no credible threat to either facility. There will be an increased police presence around both campuses as a precaution. #HamOnt — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) November 8, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The threat was posted on social media over the weekend.

Hamilton Police say they’ve conducted an investigation and identified the source of the posts.

Investigators add that they have determined there is no credible threat to either school or their campuses.

The university has not been made aware of any reason not go ahead with its usual operations. Based on the information that McMaster has received, McMaster will be operating normally on Monday. — McMaster University (@McMasterU) November 8, 2021

Over the weekend, there was a social media threat to Mohawk College and McMaster University for today, Monday, Nov. 8. Police are investigating and there is no indication that this represents a credible threat. College campuses and services will be operating as normal today. — Mohawk College News (@MohawkCollege) November 8, 2021

Advertisement