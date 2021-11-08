Menu

Education

Threat made to McMaster University, Mohawk College not credible: Police

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted November 8, 2021 12:18 pm
Hamilton Police say they have investigated online threats towards McMaster University and Mohawk College that surfaced over the weekend. View image in full screen
Hamilton Police say they have investigated online threats towards McMaster University and Mohawk College that surfaced over the weekend. @scott_kenny / Twitter

It’s business as usual on Monday at McMaster University and Mohawk College.

Both of Hamilton’s post-secondary institutions say classes and activities are going ahead as normal, after Hamilton Police investigated an alleged threat that was made against the schools.

Story continues below advertisement

The threat was posted on social media over the weekend.

Hamilton Police say they’ve conducted an investigation and identified the source of the posts.

Investigators add that they have determined there is no credible threat to either school or their campuses.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton Police tagMcMaster University tagMohawk College tagonline threats tag

