Kamloops man dies in fatal collision in Sicamous

Send this page to someone via email

A Kamloops man died Saturday night in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 1 in Sicamous.

Sicamous RCMP and BC Highway Patrol-Revelstoke were called 7:38 p.m. about a two-vehicle collision on Highway 1 at the Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous.

0:47 Shocking Trans Canada semi-truck crash caught on dashcam video Shocking Trans Canada semi-truck crash caught on dashcam video – Jul 20, 2020

“The preliminary investigation has revealed an eastbound pick-up truck crossed into the path of a westbound pick-up truck,” RCMP said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

“The male driver and sole occupant of the eastbound truck, a 52-year-old Alberta resident, was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the westbound truck, a 48-year-old man of Kamloops, B.C., died at the scene.”

Anyone with information, including any dash camera video, is asked to call the B.C. Highway Patrol-Revelstoke at 250-805-2111 and quote file number 2021-5409.