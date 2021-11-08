Menu

News

Kamloops man dies in fatal collision in Sicamous

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 8, 2021 1:36 pm
FILE. Police are investigating a crash. View image in full screen
FILE. Police are investigating a crash. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

A Kamloops man died Saturday night in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 1 in Sicamous.

Sicamous RCMP and BC Highway Patrol-Revelstoke were called 7:38 p.m. about a two-vehicle collision on Highway 1 at the Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous.

“The preliminary investigation has revealed an eastbound pick-up truck crossed into the path of a westbound pick-up truck,” RCMP said in a press release.

“The male driver and sole occupant of the eastbound truck, a 52-year-old Alberta resident, was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the westbound truck, a 48-year-old man of Kamloops, B.C., died at the scene.”

Anyone with information, including any dash camera video, is asked to call the B.C. Highway Patrol-Revelstoke at 250-805-2111 and quote file number 2021-5409.

