Crime

Peterborough man stabbed multiple times by unknown group: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 8, 2021 11:22 am
Peterborough Police Service say a man was stabbed multiple times early Monday. View image in full screen
Peterborough Police Service say a man was stabbed multiple times early Monday. Peterborough Police Service

Peterborough police are searching for suspects following a stabbing early Monday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 1:30 a.m., a woman called to report her husband had been stabbed in the area of Park Place and Dalhousie Street.

Police say when officers arrived, they learned that the pair had been involved in a verbal domestic dispute and a group of unknown males intervened.

Police say the group allegedly chased the victim to a residence in the Sherbrooke and Park streets area where he was assaulted.

The victim was transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to contact police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

