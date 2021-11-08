Menu

Traffic

No one injured in Kelowna motorhome fire

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 8, 2021 9:57 am
A motorhome fire on Old Vernon Road Nov. 27, 2021. View image in full screen
A motorhome fire on Old Vernon Road Nov. 27, 2021. Courtesy: Lori Roberts

A couple and their pets were all that escaped a Sunday afternoon motorhome fire on Old Vernon Road in Kelowna, B.C.

Kelowna Fire Department crews got the call at around 4 p.m. and Old Vernon Road was blocked off as they doused the blaze.

It didn’t take long to get the fire out, according to those at the scene, but the motorhome was destroyed.

The people travelling in the home were taken to hospital to be checked over.

