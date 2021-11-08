No one injured in Kelowna motorhome fire

Send this page to someone via email

A couple and their pets were all that escaped a Sunday afternoon motorhome fire on Old Vernon Road in Kelowna, B.C.

Kelowna Fire Department crews got the call at around 4 p.m. and Old Vernon Road was blocked off as they doused the blaze.

It didn’t take long to get the fire out, according to those at the scene, but the motorhome was destroyed.

The people travelling in the home were taken to hospital to be checked over.