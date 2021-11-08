Peterborough apartment fire on Weller Street sends 1 to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital following an apartment fire in Peterborough early Monday.

According to Peterborough Fire Services platoon chief Don Broersma, around 2:33 a.m., crews responded to reports of heavy smoking coming from an apartment on Weller Street.

He said when firefighters arrived and entered the building, they found heavy smoke.

“Fire crews were informed that all occupants were accounted for and subsequently initiated fire suppression operations,” Broersma said. “The fire was quickly extinguished.”

One occupant was transported to hospital by ambulance. Their condition is not yet known.

View image in full screen Peterborough firefighters are investigating a fire at an apartment on Weller St. early Monday. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

Broersma says the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been contacted to investigate the cause of the fire.

The early damage estimate is pegged at $25,000, he said.