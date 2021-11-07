Weekend assault leaves man dead: Winnipeg Police

Winnipeg police are investigating a weekend homicide in the city’s north end.
The force says its officers were sent to Burrows Avenue and Aikins Street shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday after receiving a report a man had been assaulted.
Police provided emergency first aid. The victim was subsequently taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Winnipeg police haven’t provided any identifying details other than to say he was an adult male.
A Global News reporter at the scene early Sunday afternoon saw multiple police markers surrounding a grey SUV parked in the middle of the street with a Domino’s Pizza marker on the roof.
Multiple police units were at the location, along with a police forensics van.
At the time, Burrows Avenue was blocked by police between Salter Street and Charles Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
This death is Winnipeg’s 35th homicide since the beginning of the year.
