Winnipeg police announce charges in homicides, Seven Oaks Hospital attack

Police have laid charges against the man accused of killing a woman in rural Manitoba and a man in Winnipeg before stabbing and critically injuring a co-worker at Seven Oaks Hospital last week.

Global News has confirmed police will announce charges against Trevor Farley, 37, at an 11 a.m. press conference. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Court documents show Farley has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder, and one count of attempted murder for his alleged roles in the homicides and the stabbing at the hospital Wednesday.

Global News has confirmed both homicide victims, 73-year-old Judy Swain and a man in his 70s found dead at a home on Toronto Street in Winnipeg are the accused’s parents.

At last word Friday the victim attacked at Seven Oaks Hospital, Candyce Szkwarek, remained in stable but critical condition following surgery.

Farley’s arrest at Seven Oaks Hospital Wednesday afternoon came hours after Manitoba RCMP said they first found Swain dead in the Rural Municipality of Hanover, south of Winnipeg, and had information that a suspect was headed to the city.

Winnipeg police then responded to the assault at the hospital.

Hours later, officers went to a home in the city’s West End neighbourhood and found the body of a man in his 70s. Police have only so far said the suspect was known to all three victims.

Court records show Trevor Farley had no prior arrests or convictions. He filed for bankruptcy last year and documents show his debts totalled nearly $140,000.

The documents also say Farley was married in 2015 and, as of last year, also lived with three children.

Police had previously said no charges had been laid while the suspect was being medically assessed. Police have also so far declined to speculate on a motive.

Manitoba RCMP and Winnipeg police will be on hand at Monday’s press conference.

–With files from The Canadian Press

