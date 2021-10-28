Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police, RCMP to give update on serious assault at Seven Oaks hospital

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 28, 2021 11:49 am
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police investigating serious assault on staff member at Seven Oaks Hospital' Winnipeg police investigating serious assault on staff member at Seven Oaks Hospital
Winnipeg police are investigating a serious assault on a staff member at Seven Oaks Hospital. Joe Scarpelli reports.

Winnipeg police and Manitoba RCMP will give an update on a serious assault on a staff member at Seven Oaks hospital and what they’re calling incidents related to the assault Thursday.

The police services have scheduled a press conference for 12 p.m. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigating serious assault on staff member at Seven Oaks Hospital

Police were called to the hospital on McPhillips Street at Leila Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday where the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) has confirmed a staff member had been assaulted inside the Leila Avenue atrium area.

Police have said one person was transported for treatment in unstable condition.

Click to play video: 'Man arrested after 97-year-old woman kicked in the chest: Winnipeg police' Man arrested after 97-year-old woman kicked in the chest: Winnipeg police
Man arrested after 97-year-old woman kicked in the chest: Winnipeg police – Oct 13, 2021

Police haven’t said if a weapon was used or if any arrests have been made. An invitation to Thursday’s media availability said police will also talk about incidents related to the assault at the press conference, but police haven’t yet released details about those incidents.

Story continues below advertisement

Mike Nader, President and CEO of the WRHA, told Global News his team is cooperating with police, who remained at the hospital into the evening Wednesday.

Read more: Winnipeg man wanted for second-degree murder: Police

Nader said the victim has worked within the WRHA for a significant amount of time but he hasn’t been in contact with the family in order to give them space to process the horrific attack.

“The hospital is open and continues to operate but some of our entrances will remain closed. We’ve decided to suspend visitation at Seven Oaks for at least the next 24 hours except for end-of-life situations. The atrium is still a crime scene,” Nader said late Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg cabbie charged with assault, forcible confinement after incident with young woman' Winnipeg cabbie charged with assault, forcible confinement after incident with young woman
Winnipeg cabbie charged with assault, forcible confinement after incident with young woman – Oct 6, 2021

Nader said the hospital has hired extra security and  his team are going to review the incident and to learn what they could have done differently to keep patients and staff safe.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is an isolated incident, we will learn from this and improve every time we can,” he said.

Read more: Winkler police officer charged with assault, uttering threats

“It’s still very raw for many of us and we’re still recovering from it and doing everything we can to support one another.”

The hospital’s main entrance at Leila Avenue will remained closed for the remainder of the day Wednesday, but the urgent care centre and it’s usual entrance remain were open to the public. Dialysis patients are being asked to use the McPhillips Street doors to access the hospital.

More to come.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagStabbing tagWinnipeg crime tagSeven Oaks assault tagWinnipeg Serious Assault tagSeven Oaks Serious Assault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers