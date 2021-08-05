Menu

Crime

Argument led to Winnipeg’s 26th homicide of 2021, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 5, 2021 2:26 pm
Winnipeg Police Service car. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Police Service car. Shane Gibson/Global News

A Winnipeg man is facing manslaughter charges in the city’s 26th homicide of 2021.

Police said William Randall Sharpe, 41, was killed during the night of July 31 at a get-together at a shared residence on Atlantic Avenue.

Two of the residents, police said, became involved in an argument which escalated to a physical fight. Sharpe was assaulted and the suspect fled the scene. Another resident called 911 after the victim was found to be unresponsive.

Read more: Winnipeg man facing second-degree murder charge in city’s 23rd homicide

Emergency services found the victim dead at the scene in the early hours of Aug. 1.

Donnie Lavallee, 23, was arrested and charged Wednesday with manslaughter.

Click to play video: 'Thompson man, 52, charged with 2019 Bobbie Lynn Moose killing' Thompson man, 52, charged with 2019 Bobbie Lynn Moose killing
Thompson man, 52, charged with 2019 Bobbie Lynn Moose killing

