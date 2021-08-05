Argument led to Winnipeg’s 26th homicide of 2021, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is facing manslaughter charges in the city’s 26th homicide of 2021.

Police said William Randall Sharpe, 41, was killed during the night of July 31 at a get-together at a shared residence on Atlantic Avenue.

Two of the residents, police said, became involved in an argument which escalated to a physical fight. Sharpe was assaulted and the suspect fled the scene. Another resident called 911 after the victim was found to be unresponsive.

The homicide Unit has charged Donnie Lavallee for the homicide of William Sharpe.

Full release:https://t.co/f7iZHzkEpr — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) August 5, 2021

Emergency services found the victim dead at the scene in the early hours of Aug. 1.

Donnie Lavallee, 23, was arrested and charged Wednesday with manslaughter.

