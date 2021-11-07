New mural honours Winnipeg Olympian

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg Olympian has been honoured at her former martial arts school.

A mural created in honour of taekwondo olympian, Skylar Park, has been installed on the side of the TRP Academy, Tae Ryong Park, 95 Scurfield Boulevard.

“This is my family’s taekwondo academy,” 22-year-old Park said at the unveiling ceremony, “It opened it in 1993. I’ve been training here since I could walk.”

Park won gold at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games and competed at her first Olympic Games earlier this summer in Tokyo.

Take Pride Winnipeg! and Canadian Tire commissioned the mural to commemorate Park’s first Olympic Games appearance and celebrate where she “learned her first life lessons through play.”

It depicts Park in several action poses and holding the Canadian flag. Large red text across the top reads: “We all play for Canada”.

“Skylar is just a terrific ambassador for our country,” said Tom Ethans, Executive Director of Take Pride Winnipeg. “This is a great way to encourage people to get involved in sports.”

View image in full screen Take Pride Winnipeg! and Canadian Tire have unveiled a mural in honour of rising Winnipeg taekwondo star Skylar Park at her family’s taekwondo academy in south Winnipeg. William Ludwick / Global News

Park gathered with family, friends and supporters for the unveiling ceremony on Saturday afternoon.

“It’s kind of weird, kind of scary, to see your face blown up five times, but it’s incredible to have this mural, especially at my family’s academy where I first learned everything that I know,” Park said.

“It means a lot to have it here and know that it can inspire the next generation of athletes.”

