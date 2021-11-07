Menu

Canada

Golf course clubhouse in London’s east end burns down, no injuries

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted November 7, 2021 11:25 am
FILE PHOTO. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Jaclyn Carbone / 980 CFPL

An early morning fire in London’s east end did not involve any injuries, the London Fire Department (LFD) says.

Fire crews received a call around 8:05 a.m. Sunday about a fire at the River Road Golf Course, LFD said in a tweet.

Read more: London, Ont. family, lizard, rabbit, 3 dogs safe after hoverboard fire: chief

When crews arrived, the clubhouse was fully engulfed in fire.

The blaze had been put out. Fire crews are determining the cause and estimating the damage.

River Road is one of the sites proposed to be part of the city’s winter homelessness response, the City of London states in a release.

Read more: London, Ont. man charged in fire at boarded-up Hamilton Road home

Trailers marked for that initiative were not damaged in the fire.

The City will be evaluating the extent to which this fire may affect the proposed Indigenous-led winter shelter site.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available, the City said.

 

