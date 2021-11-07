Golf course clubhouse in London’s east end burns down, no injuries

Send this page to someone via email

An early morning fire in London’s east end did not involve any injuries, the London Fire Department (LFD) says.

Fire crews received a call around 8:05 a.m. Sunday about a fire at the River Road Golf Course, LFD said in a tweet.

When crews arrived, the clubhouse was fully engulfed in fire.

The blaze had been put out. Fire crews are determining the cause and estimating the damage.

River Road is one of the sites proposed to be part of the city’s winter homelessness response, the City of London states in a release.

Trailers marked for that initiative were not damaged in the fire.

The City will be evaluating the extent to which this fire may affect the proposed Indigenous-led winter shelter site.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available, the City said.