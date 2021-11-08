Quebec municipal election results: Saint-Lazare

Send this page to someone via email

Marc Émond and Michel Poitras were victorious in the only two races for council in Saint-Lazare on Sunday night.

Émond was elected councillor for District 3, and Poitras was re-elected councillor for District 4.

Émond won with 51.61 per cent of the vote, while opposing candidates Christopher Roche and Muhammad Khan received 41.97 per cent and 6.42 per cent of the vote respectively.

As for District 4, incumbent councillor Poitras won with 70.67 per cent of the vote, while defeated candidate Darrin Etcovitch got 29.33 per cent of the vote.

Mayor Geneviève Lachance was elected by acclamation, making history as Saint-Lazare’s first female mayor. “It’s an honour for me to be the first woman mayor in Saint-Lazare,” said Lachance. The former District 1 councillor added she is glad to be “bringing more diversity in the council.”

In this election, Saint-Lazare went from six to eight districts in order to comply with the Municipal Elections and Referendums Act.

The town’s other six councillors were elected by acclamation.

The town of Saint-Lazare has four new councillors. According to the mayor, this will bring a new outlook and a new energy to the town council.