Quebec municipal election results: Chateauguay

Send this page to someone via email

Change is in the air as newcomer Eric Allard was elected mayor of Chateauguay in a landslide win.

Allard and his team, Alliance Chateauguay, won seven out of the eight districts, losing only to the independent incumbent Francois Le Borgne in District 8.

With a total of 6,350 votes, Allard garnered 52.8 per cent of the ballots and defeated former mayor from 2009 to 2017 Natalie Simon by more than 3,000 votes.

“I am very happy with the result,” he said. “[Our team] started to work together in August. The citizens wanted to be our partners because that’s our slogan and we intend to follow that engagement with them.”

Story continues below advertisement

Simon finished with 3,359 votes, while the final candidate Lucie Lamoureux finished third with 2,166 ballots.

The most lopsided win came in District 6 where incumbent Mike Gendron collected 66.5 per cent of the votes.

Gendron and Allard will be joined at city hall by three elected incumbents and three newly elected councillors from Alliance Chateauguay.