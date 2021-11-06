Some BC ski resorts requiring proof of vaccination to get on the mountain

Send this page to someone via email

As avid ski and snowboarders prepare for the season – some resorts say they will require proof of vaccination in order to be on the mountain.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort will be requiring all guests 12 years of age and older to provide proof they are fully vaccinated starting on November 18.

“The safety, health, and well-being of those who work at and visit Revelstoke Mountain Resort remain our first and highest priority,” the company posted to its website.

The resort will require proof of vaccination to access all resort facilities including the gondola in addition to face masks.

The B.C. vaccine card in addition to government issues ID will be accepted as legitimate proof of vaccination.

Grouse Mountain will also require proof of vaccination starting on November 27 or opening day – whichever comes first.

In a statement posted to its website, the President of Grouse Mountain Resort said “We believe implementing this policy over the winter season will provide the strongest protection against COVID-19 to those who visit and work at the mountain.

Other ski resorts will not be requiring proof of vaccination including Big White Ski Resort and Whistler Blackcomb.

“The lifts are all outdoor but one and that one is the gondola where the ride is only about three minutes and it is mandatory to wear a mask because you are inside with others,” Michael Ballingall, Vice President of Big White Ski Resort said.

Ballingall adds that all staff will be required to be vaccinated to ensure the safety of the guests.

“In their service industry, we want to make sure they are relaxed so the customers can relax and we can all play outside in supernatural British Columbia.”

Whistler Blackcomb will also require their employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Most mountains will be opening at the end of the month.

