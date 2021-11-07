Menu

Education

Western University: New ID system for added safety and increased community

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted November 7, 2021 1:25 pm
Western University in London, Ont, on May 13, 2020. View image in full screen
Western University in London, Ont, on May 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mark Spowart

London’s Western University is hoping to add a layer of safety and increase a sense of community with its newly launched identification system.

The system will provide Western-branded lanyards and hard plastic Western ONECard holders to every main campus student, employee, and visitor, the university said in a statement posted on its website.

The lanyards have no connection to vaccination status, it states.

Read more: COVID-19: Western University update shows 98% of students, 97% of faculty are vaccinated

“We wanted to create a visual way to help identify who is on our campus at any given time, including visitors to campus,” said Sarah Prichard, the acting provost and vice-president of academic.

Student lanyards will be distributed on campus starting Monday Nov. 8.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, the university is introducing a visitor ID system starting Jan. 2022.

Read more: Western University removes testing option for unvaccinated people on campus

Visitors will register through an online portal and be provided with black “Campus Visitor” lanyards and large visitor identification badges.

“We know anything new like this will take some time to take hold,” said Prichard. “We’re strongly encouraging everyone to pick up their lanyards and wear them. The more people that wear them, the stronger the program.”

The university says it plans to continue the system as part of its ongoing safety program, even after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click to play video: 'Scholarship gives Western University nursing student gift of sight' Scholarship gives Western University nursing student gift of sight
