Global News at Noon Toronto
September 17 2021 12:12pm
02:33

Western University students stage walkout in protest of sexual assault reports

Students at Western University in London, Ont., have staged a walkout Friday at the school after several female students were allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted on campus last week.

