Careless use of fireworks to blame for several grass fires: Calgary Fire Dept.

The Calgary Fire Department says if crews didn’t get to the multiple grass fires on Thursday when they did, there could have been an explosion.

“One of the grass fires was actually threatening a high-pressure gas regulation station,” Carol Henke, public information officer for CFD, said Friday.

"If our fire crews hadn't gotten there so quickly and put out the fire before it reached that, there would have been some very serious consequences."

Henke says there were six grass fires on Thursday, spanning from about noon into the evening.

Though most people don’t associate grass fires with the month of November, Henke says conditions are ripe as Calgary has only had a small snowfall. The amount of snow wasn’t significant since most areas are back to being dry, she said.

“We do believe several (grass fires on Thursday) were caused by fireworks that were discharged,” Henke said.

Both fireworks and pyrotechnics are illegal to be ignited or fired within Calgary city limits aside from those who are certified professionals with a fireworks permit. Doing so without a permit could result in a fine of up to $1,000.