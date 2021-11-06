Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman charged in connection with death of 67-year-old woman in Oshawa

By Kabi Moulitharan & Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 6, 2021 11:52 am
Click to play video: 'Death of Oshawa woman, 67, deemed suspicious' Death of Oshawa woman, 67, deemed suspicious
WATCH ABOVE: An Oshawa, Ont., woman's death is being treated as suspicious after police say her grandson found her dead on Tuesday afternoon.

Durham Regional Police say that they have made an arrest Friday night in connection to an investigation involving the death of a 67-year-old woman in Oshawa, Ont.

On Nov. 2, police said they were called to a residence on Phillip Murray Avenue after a young child entered the home and found his grandmother dead.

Read more: Woman found dead in Oshawa home by grandchild deemed a homicide, police say

At the time, investigators called the woman’s death suspicious.

A news release issued by the service Thursday said the post-mortem examination showed there was significant trauma to the woman’s body that was not consistent with accidental or self-inflicted injuries.

The woman was identified by police as Ruth Humphries.

Story continues below advertisement

In an updated news release issued Saturday, police said they have charged 40-year-old Ludmila Auclair of Oshawa with second-degree murder.

Read more: Police investigating suspicious death of 67-year-old woman in Oshawa

“This is an isolated incident and investigators are not looking for any other suspects in this investigation,” police added.

Anyone with information on this homicide investigation is asked to call Durham Regional Police Major Crimes Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext 5247 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police announce charges in homicides, Seven Oaks Hospital attack' Winnipeg police announce charges in homicides, Seven Oaks Hospital attack
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagOshawa tagSecond Degree Murder tagDurham Regional Police tagdurham region crime tagOshawa homicide tagoshawa ontario tagOshawa death tagPhillip Murray Avenue tagOshawa woman dead tagLudmila Auclair tagRuth Humphries tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers