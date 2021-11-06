Woman charged in connection with death of 67-year-old woman in Oshawa

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say that they have made an arrest Friday night in connection to an investigation involving the death of a 67-year-old woman in Oshawa, Ont.

On Nov. 2, police said they were called to a residence on Phillip Murray Avenue after a young child entered the home and found his grandmother dead.

At the time, investigators called the woman’s death suspicious.

A news release issued by the service Thursday said the post-mortem examination showed there was significant trauma to the woman’s body that was not consistent with accidental or self-inflicted injuries.

The woman was identified by police as Ruth Humphries.

In an updated news release issued Saturday, police said they have charged 40-year-old Ludmila Auclair of Oshawa with second-degree murder.

“This is an isolated incident and investigators are not looking for any other suspects in this investigation,” police added.

Anyone with information on this homicide investigation is asked to call Durham Regional Police Major Crimes Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext 5247 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.