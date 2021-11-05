St. Lawrence Parks Commission gets $5 million in funding from Ontario government

Send this page to someone via email

The St. Lawrence Parks Commission has received significant funding from the provincial government.

Over $5 million is being invested in the SLPC to help repair and rehabilitate its facilities.

$3.1 million of that funding will be going directly to Brown’s Bay Beach and Picnic Area, where some much-needed repairs will be taking place.

“When the COVID-19 outbreak began, Ontario’s tourism industry was among the first and hardest hit,” says Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries.

“By supporting the St. Lawrence Parks Commission with the capital funding they need, we can ensure that the thousands of acres of park land and attractions along the St. Lawrence Corridor will remain world-class destinations that provide safe, family-friendly opportunities to enjoy Ontario’s great outdoors.”

Story continues below advertisement

Repairs that will be taking place at Brown’s Bay include:

Construction of a new canteen and accessible, gender-neutral washrooms/changerooms to replace older on-site facilities

Reconstruction of a portion of the seawall along Brown’s Bay Beach to ensure visitor safety and security, which includes the creation of a perched beach and ramping to help guests with mobility issues enter the water

Construction of a new sewage disposal system to replace aging infrastructure, in compliance with current Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks environmental standards

“I’m pleased to be part of today’s announcement at Brown’s Bay Beach, where we will finally see the revitalization it so desperately needs,” says Steve Clark, MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes.

“This property has a long history in our community and the capital investments announced today to the St. Lawrence Parks Commission will provide for a new canteen and on-site facilities, a new beach, and other infrastructure improvements, and will ensure that it continues to be a destination for local residents and visitors to the region.”

Along with the Brown’s Bay repairs, the funding will be used to:

Repair and safety upgrades of critical fleet and equipment assets

Road and grounds repairs to maintain roads and ensure safety for visitors and staff

Maintenance dredging within the basin and main channel of Crysler Park Marina

Electrical service repairs to address critical health, safety and compliance issue at Upper Canada Village

Over the next three years, Ontario will be investing over $400 million in new initiatives to support tourism, culture, sport and recreation, as announced in the 2021 budget.

Story continues below advertisement

This is building upon $225 million in investments announced earlier, bringing the total to $625 million since the pandemic began.

2:22 Ontario’s fall economic update focuses on infrastructure projects Ontario’s fall economic update focuses on infrastructure projects