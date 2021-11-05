Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police looking for help in 2 different arson investigations

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted November 5, 2021 7:06 pm
Calgary police released these photos in connection with two unrelated arson investigations Nov. 5, 2021. View image in full screen
Calgary police released these photos in connection with two unrelated arson investigations Nov. 5, 2021. Courtesy: Calgary Police Service

Calgary police are looking for help with two separate arsons that took place last month.

The first incident took place on Oct. 11 shortly after 6 p.m. A green 1999 Ford Windstar was found torched and abandoned under the Bonnybrook Bridge near the 4300 block of Ogden Road S.E.

Read more: Cousin charged in Calgary man’s death following altercation in Mission

The second incident took place on Oct. 23 shortly before 3 a.m. in the 800 block of 1 Avenue N.W.

Investigators say a fire broke out in the exterior parking lot of an apartment complex, destroying three vehicles and causing severe damage to the interior and exterior of the complex.

Preliminary estimates of the damage is valued at close to $1 million.

Story continues below advertisement

CCTV footage from the area showed a person entering the parking lot half an hour before the fire was evident.

The person travelled to and from the area on a Reebok brand purple bike and is described as having a thin frame, closely cropped brown hair, and was wearing a tan jacket and white hooded sweater.

Police say the two incidents are not related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or through Crime Stoppers.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police tagCalgary tagArson tagCalgary arson tagCalgary arson investigation tagCalgary police arson tagCalgary arsons tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers