Calgary police looking for help in 2 different arson investigations

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are looking for help with two separate arsons that took place last month.

The first incident took place on Oct. 11 shortly after 6 p.m. A green 1999 Ford Windstar was found torched and abandoned under the Bonnybrook Bridge near the 4300 block of Ogden Road S.E.

The second incident took place on Oct. 23 shortly before 3 a.m. in the 800 block of 1 Avenue N.W.

Investigators say a fire broke out in the exterior parking lot of an apartment complex, destroying three vehicles and causing severe damage to the interior and exterior of the complex.

Preliminary estimates of the damage is valued at close to $1 million.

Story continues below advertisement

CCTV footage from the area showed a person entering the parking lot half an hour before the fire was evident.

The person travelled to and from the area on a Reebok brand purple bike and is described as having a thin frame, closely cropped brown hair, and was wearing a tan jacket and white hooded sweater.

Police say the two incidents are not related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or through Crime Stoppers.