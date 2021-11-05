Cousin charged in Calgary man’s death following altercation in Mission

Send this page to someone via email

A 30-year-old man has died and charges have been laid against his cousin following an altercation in the southwest community of Mission last weekend.

Police were called to an apartment in the 300 block of 26 Avenue S.W. just before 11 p.m. last Saturday due to reports of a man in medical distress.

Paramedics were able to stabilize the victim and rushed him to hospital in critical condition.

He died from his injuries Tuesday.

The victim was identified as 30-year-old Stephen Scott.

Investigators believe that Scott had been hanging out with friends and left the apartment briefly with another man. That’s when they say the altercation occurred.

Levi Michael Scott, 32, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder. He will appear in court on Nov. 8.