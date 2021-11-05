SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

18-year-old man charged with attempted murder in Moncton

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 5, 2021 2:58 pm
18-year-old man charged with attempted murder in Moncton - image View image in full screen
Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

An 18-year-old Moncton man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting outside a bar on Mountain Road in Moncton, N.B.

In a release, the RCMP said a 28-year-old man was shot in the evening on Nov. 3, and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“Police found a second bullet lodged in a wall inside the business but nobody else was injured,” they said.

Read more: Suspect faces multiple charges after two people shot Tuesday in Fredericton

On the following day, 18-year-old Drake Farren was arrested. He was found on Spruce Street.

Police said they also seized a loaded firearm that was stored in an unsafe manner.

On Friday, Farren appeared in Moncton provincial court and was charged with attempted murder.

Story continues below advertisement

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to be in court on Nov. 9 for a bail hearing.

Click to play video: 'Rodney Levi police killing sparks calls for more self-policing in Indigenous communities' Rodney Levi police killing sparks calls for more self-policing in Indigenous communities
Rodney Levi police killing sparks calls for more self-policing in Indigenous communities – Oct 9, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Moncton tagMoncton shooting tagNB shooting tagcrime NB taggunshot Moncton tagMountain Road shooting tagNew Burnswick shooting tagSpruce Street NB tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers