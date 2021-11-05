18-year-old man charged with attempted murder in Moncton

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old Moncton man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting outside a bar on Mountain Road in Moncton, N.B.

In a release, the RCMP said a 28-year-old man was shot in the evening on Nov. 3, and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“Police found a second bullet lodged in a wall inside the business but nobody else was injured,” they said.

On the following day, 18-year-old Drake Farren was arrested. He was found on Spruce Street.

Police said they also seized a loaded firearm that was stored in an unsafe manner.

On Friday, Farren appeared in Moncton provincial court and was charged with attempted murder.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to be in court on Nov. 9 for a bail hearing.

