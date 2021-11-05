Shaping Saskatchewan: Laurie O’Connor

Send this page to someone via email

Ask her about her last 14 years at the Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre and Laurie O’Connor will tell you she has been building community.

O’Connor said the food bank has always been a place that goes beyond serving people in a crisis.

She said they are so much more than a food bank.

“Folks who founded the food bank thought it’s really important not to just serve folks in a crisis, not to do just emergency food,” O’Connor said, “but to help some folks build some assets that will maybe change the course of the path of their life.”

This week on Shaping Saskatchewan, O’Connor shows Chris Carr how the Saskatoon Food Bank goes well beyond simply serving people in crisis — they’re actually changing lives.

