SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Shaping Saskatchewan: Laurie O’Connor

By Chris Carr Global News
Posted November 5, 2021 1:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Shaping Saskatchewan: Laurie O’Connor' Shaping Saskatchewan: Laurie O’Connor
WATCH: This week on Shaping Saskatchewan, Laurie O'Connor shows Chris Carr how the Saskatoon Food Bank goes well beyond simply serving people in crisis.

Ask her about her last 14 years at the Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre and Laurie O’Connor will tell you she has been building community.

O’Connor said the food bank has always been a place that goes beyond serving people in a crisis.

Read more: Shaping Saskatchewan: Bill Chow

She said they are so much more than a food bank.

“Folks who founded the food bank thought it’s really important not to just serve folks in a crisis, not to do just emergency food,” O’Connor said, “but to help some folks build some assets that will maybe change the course of the path of their life.”

This week on Shaping Saskatchewan, O’Connor shows Chris Carr how the Saskatoon Food Bank goes well beyond simply serving people in crisis — they’re actually changing lives.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan tagSaskatchewan News tagSaskatoon News tagRegina News tagFood Bank tagSaskatoon Food Bank tagShaping Saskatchewan tagSaskatchewan Leadership tagLeadership in Saskatchewan tagShaping Saskatchewan Leadership tagExceptional Leadership in Saskatchewan tagInspirational Leadership in Saskatchewan tagLaurie O’Connor tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers