Canada

Police in N.B. investigate break and enter at Saint John food bank

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted November 5, 2021 2:03 pm
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick Food bank expects surge in visits into the winter' New Brunswick Food bank expects surge in visits into the winter
A report released by Food Banks Canada shows the number of people accessing food banks has seen a spike nationally amid the pandemic. But the same trend is not playing out in the Maritimes, but food bank operators say a spike is looming. Shelley Steeves reports.

The Saint John Police Force is investigating a break-in at a local food bank in the uptown area of the city.

In a release, police say they received a report of a break and enter around 10:38 p.m. on Wednesday.

“When officers arrived at the Saint John Community Food Basket on Union Street, they discovered access to the building had been gained,” it said.

Read more: New Brunswick food bank expecting surge in visits into the winter

“Officers, including the K-9 Unit, searched the area, but no suspects were located.”

In a brief phone call, Saint John Police Force spokesperson Jim Hennessey would not say if anything was stolen.

“The investigation is ongoing,” he said. “Not at this point, no.”

Read more: Food bank prime source of food for many users: Saint John Community Food Basket

He was also unable to share if any windows or doors were broken.

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone in the area with dashcam or video footage of the incident to contact them at 1-506-648-3333.

Global News was unable to reach the food bank for comment on Friday.

