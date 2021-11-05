Police in N.B. investigate break and enter at Saint John food bank

Send this page to someone via email

The Saint John Police Force is investigating a break-in at a local food bank in the uptown area of the city.

In a release, police say they received a report of a break and enter around 10:38 p.m. on Wednesday.

“When officers arrived at the Saint John Community Food Basket on Union Street, they discovered access to the building had been gained,” it said.

“Officers, including the K-9 Unit, searched the area, but no suspects were located.”

In a brief phone call, Saint John Police Force spokesperson Jim Hennessey would not say if anything was stolen.

“The investigation is ongoing,” he said. “Not at this point, no.”

He was also unable to share if any windows or doors were broken.

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone in the area with dashcam or video footage of the incident to contact them at 1-506-648-3333.

Global News was unable to reach the food bank for comment on Friday.