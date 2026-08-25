Montreal airport worker dies after being struck by plane

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A ground crew worker at Montreal Trudeau International Airport has died hours after being struck by an aircraft backing up on a runway.

The flight, operated by French bee, collided with the man at about 7:30 p.m., minutes before it was set to take off for Paris.

The man was sent to hospital with serious injuries, according to Montreal police. Officials later said he was in life-threatening condition in hospital.

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In a statement to Global News, the airport authority said they are deeply saddened by the passing of the employee and their thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones.

Officials say staff and passengers on board the plane who witnessed the event received support resources following the event.

Officers and crime scene investigators were on site to determine the cause of the incident.

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The investigation has since been handed over to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada. CNESST, the province’s workplace safety board is also conducting a separate investigation.

—with files from The Canadian Press