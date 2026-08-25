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3 comments

  1. Anonymous
    August 25, 2026 at 1:39 pm

    I don’t think it happened the way it was described on the article.

  2. Anonymous
    August 25, 2026 at 12:27 pm

    @Try this. All you have to say is “I wish the workers family the best.” Good freaking grief.

  3. Try This
    August 25, 2026 at 11:27 am

    One of the silliest posts by Global not checking the garbage they repost from Canadian Press. A plane about to take off, backs up on a runway? I highly doubt it. They tend to only back up when pushing back from the gate. And there is a tug pushing it.
    A worker is wandering around on the runway? Never seen that one before. More likely again, at the gate. To wander past a parked plane happens frequently. Not paying attention to the plane backing up, and the tug driver not noticing someone wandering by. More likely the cause of the accident.

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Canada

Montreal airport worker dies after being struck by plane

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted August 25, 2026 10:30 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Montreal airport worker dies after being struck by plane in ‘unfortunate accident’'
Montreal airport worker dies after being struck by plane in ‘unfortunate accident’
WATCH: An employee at Montréal-Trudeau International Airport has died from his injuries, after being struck by an aircraft around 7:30 p.m. ET Monday evening. The airport marshaller was caught underneath the wheels of a Paris-bound plane, operated by French Bee, as it was reversing on the tarmac. Global’s Matthew Piscina reports.
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A ground crew worker at Montreal Trudeau International Airport has died hours after being struck by an aircraft backing up on a runway.

The flight, operated by French bee, collided with the man at about 7:30 p.m., minutes before it was set to take off for Paris.

The man was sent to hospital with serious injuries, according to Montreal police. Officials later said he was in life-threatening condition in hospital.

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In a statement to Global News, the airport authority said they are deeply saddened by the passing of the employee and their thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones.

Officials say staff and passengers on board the plane who witnessed the event received support resources following the event.

Officers and crime scene investigators were on site to determine the cause of the incident.

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The investigation has since been handed over to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada. CNESST, the province’s workplace safety board is also conducting a separate investigation.

with files from The Canadian Press

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