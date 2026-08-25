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Canada

Abandoned puppies now in foster homes after found in box in Brantford

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted August 25, 2026 10:03 am
1 min read
Several photos show multiple puppies that were found abandoned in a box in the city of Brantford. View image in full screen
Several photos show multiple puppies that were found abandoned in a box in the city of Brantford. Facebook/Sato Saved End of the Line Dog Rescue and Rehabilitation
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An animal control in an Ontario city and a dog rescue say several puppies abandoned have found loving fosters to help in their care, but are reminding the public there’s “no excuse for dumping puppies.”

Hillside Kennels Animal Control, which works with the City of Brantford, posted on Monday that it had picked up 11 puppies that appeared to be one to two days old from a box found in the city earlier that morning.

The puppies, which appear to be bully breed-type dogs, were found with no mother in sight.

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“There is no excuse for dumping puppies,” the animal control wrote on Facebook. “We worry about the mom who may be worried where they have gone or that she may have passed away.”

It said it had turned over the puppies to Sato Saved End of the Line Dog Rescue and Rehabilitation, as they need special attention and require bottle feeding.

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The dog rescue said in its own Facebook post that one of the puppies has a cleft palate and will need to be tube fed.

Sato Saved issued a plea for help from experienced fosters who have bottle-fed before and are within 30 minutes of Brantford, offering to supply anything the fosters would need.

“Puppies will need to be fed every three hours for the next four weeks,” the post reads. “If you can’t wake up overnight don’t apply because it’s very important they are kept on a schedule.”

Fosters were later secured, the dog rescue said in an update to its post, adding that two puppies had also been transferred to Travelling Tails K9 Rescue.

Animal control is asking if anyone knows who dumped the puppies to please contact animal welfare at 1-833-926-4625.

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