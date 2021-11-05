Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

As daylight saving time ends, B.C. police and ICBC highlight pedestrian safety

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted November 5, 2021 4:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Police and ICBC worry about pedestrian safety as daylight saving kicks in Saturday' Police and ICBC worry about pedestrian safety as daylight saving kicks in Saturday
WATCH: Police across B.C., along with ICBC, are expressing concern about pedestrian safety as daylight saving ends Sunday morning. Police are warning both pedestrians and drivers to be careful as darkness falls earlier and the rainy season continues.

Police and ICBC were out on the streets of Vancouver Friday to highlight the importance of pedestrian safety.

Paul Goodman with the Insurance Corporation of B.C. said the end of daylight saving time, which is set for Nov. 7, means it will be darker during evening commutes, further reducing visibility on roads.

Click to play video: 'Pedestrian safety blitz launched in B.C. during dangerous time of year on roads' Pedestrian safety blitz launched in B.C. during dangerous time of year on roads
Pedestrian safety blitz launched in B.C. during dangerous time of year on roads – Oct 17, 2019

He added 44 per cent of crashes involving pedestrians occur between October and January.

Story continues below advertisement

A collision in Maple Ridge served as a reminder to drivers and pedestrians of the need to exercise extra caution. A teen who was walking to school suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries on Friday morning after being struck by a car near the intersection of Laity Street and 121st Avenue.

Read more: ‘Shift into Winter’: B.C. campaign warning drivers of incoming winter conditions

Police officers and ICBC road safety coordinators handed out 3,000 free reflectors at Vancouver’s Joyce SkyTrain station and urged pedestrians to stay safe.

“We tell pedestrians, ‘Look left, look right, look left again,'” Goodman said.

“Same thing for drivers. Make sure you’re looking… to make sure that somebody is not crossing.”

— with files from Andrea Macpherson

Click to play video: 'Why do we observe daylight saving time and when did it start?' Why do we observe daylight saving time and when did it start?
Why do we observe daylight saving time and when did it start?
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagVancouver tagB.C. tagRoad Safety tagPedestrian Safety tagDaylight Saving Time tagDST tagBC Daylight Saving Time tagDaylight Saving Time safety tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers