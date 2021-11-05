SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Nunavut begins offering third COVID-19 shot to those 12 and older

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 5, 2021 11:50 am
Nunavut has started offering COVID-19 vaccine boosters to residents who are ages 12 and older.

People who want the third shot must have received their second dose of vaccine at least six months ago.

The territory’s chief public health officer, Dr. Michael Patterson, says the booster will help increase people’s immunity to COVID-19.

There are currently no active cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut.

However, masks are mandatory across the territory.

Residents need to call their local health centre to book their shot.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
