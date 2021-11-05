Menu

Crime

Indecency charges laid against nude man in city parks: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 5, 2021 10:53 am
Guelph police say a 59-year-old man has been arrested. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a 59-year-old man has been arrested. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say eight indecent act charges have been laid after complaints about a naked man walking around the city’s public parks during the summer.

In a news release on Friday, police said they received several calls during a week in August which reported a nude man at Margaret Greene Park, Exhibition Park and Riverside Park.

Read more: OPP investigate after tires slashed on 30+ vehicles in Mount Forest, Ont.

“In some occasions, the male walked towards females while trying to engage them in conversation,” police said.

“At least two of the complainants had young children with them during these interactions.”

The service added that there were no reports of any physical injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect description and behaviour described by those who complained to police were similar, police said. In two cases, witnesses were able to describe the suspect’s vehicle.

The 59-year-old man was arrested on Thursday and charged with eight counts of committing an indecent act.

He has not been identified but is scheduled to make a court appearance on Dec. 17.

