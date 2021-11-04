Menu

Canada

Humboldt Broncos team gets name, logo trademarked following 2018 fatal bus crash

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2021 8:28 pm
Humboldt Broncos board members began the process to get the trademark soon after the deadly crash. View image in full screen
Humboldt Broncos board members began the process to get the trademark soon after the deadly crash. Nicole Stillger / Global News

The Humboldt Broncos name and logo have officially been trademarked more than three years after the Saskatchewan hockey team’s tragic bus crash.

The junior A hockey club said in a news release that after the April 6, 2018, crash many vendors began using the name and logo on commemorative items, including clothing and decals.

Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured when a transport truck missed a stop sign at a rural Saskatchewan intersection and drove into the path of the bus carrying players and staff to a playoff game.

Humboldt Broncos board members began the process to get the trademark soon after the deadly crash.

The club said the trademark will reaffirm the team’s control of the logo and brand.

The logo was originally created in 2002 and features the team’s name in large green letters with yellow trim and an image of a bronco.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
