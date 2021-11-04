Saskatchewan airports international flights return: What travelers need to know

Send this page to someone via email

As travel restrictions lift, many people are eager to take off since travel has been out of the question for the last 20 months.

Saskatoon and Regina both announced this week international flights will resume on Nov. 30.

However, there is a lot of information to sort through before booking a flight, including that most countries require a negative COVID-19 test for travelers.

Some need a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test, which can be pricier, while others only need a rapid antigen test.

Heather Deobald with Quantum Genetix said, “Make sure you’re checking with the travel entry requirements with the country you’re going into because they’re changing daily.”

Rapid testing can be done at the Saskatoon Airport, but with high demand, people are encouraged to book in advance.

Tests must be negative within 72 hours of the flight time, but it didn’t seem to be turning away traveler Labonne Graham.

“I can’t wait to see my sister so we’ll do whatever we have to do,” said Graham.

Masks are required in airports and on flights at all times and anyone under 12 years of age needs to be travelling with a fully vaccinated adult.

Owner of Uniglobe Carefree Travel in Saskatoon, Jamie Milton said it helps to have a travel agent to keep everything in line as regulations continue to change.

“So you may think you know what you’re getting into when you’re booking your trip but chances are something will change before you travel, so it’s a good idea to use a travel advisor – somebody who knows what you need now and will keep you advised,” said Milton.

According to Stephen Maybury, president and CEO of the Saskatoon Airport Authority, airports are eager to see more travelers and get back to some sort of normal.

“We’re absolutely thrilled – that’s what it means for us and the community to be granted the ability to resume international air service,” said Maybury.

Fully vaccinated Canadians coming back into the country will need to download the ArriveCan App to streamline their return. It shows their proof of vaccination and negative PCR test results, which Canada currently requires of those coming back into the country.

