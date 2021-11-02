International flights to return to Regina and Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Air travellers, have your passports ready as international flights from Regina and Saskatoon will reopen on Nov. 30, 2021.

The Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe tweeted “the good news” on Tuesday.

“We look forward to the airlines resuming direct flights from SK to destinations in the US and other countries,” Moe’s tweet said.

This announcement comes from the Government of Canada on Tuesday morning. The Regina Airport Authority confirmed the announcement, stating that over the last 20 months, it has been working with the federal, provincial and municipal governments to ensure people can travel safely.

“With the recent removal of the federal government’s non-essential travel advisory, and now, the return of international flights to YQR, we’re very excited to welcome back travellers on direct flights to a variety of incredible sun destination,” said James Bogusz, the president and CEO of Regina Airport Authority.

The federal government said Tuesday that eight additional airports in Canada will be accepting international flights, including the two in Saskatchewan.

“Increased vaccination levels have allowed us to safely re-open these additional Canadian airports to international passenger flights,” said Omar Alghabra, minister of transportation.

Vaccine requirements will be fully phased in by Nov. 30, Transport Canada said.

