Canada

International flights to return to Regina and Saskatoon

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted November 2, 2021 12:23 pm
Travellers can now fly internationally from Regina and Saskatoon airports starting on November 30 as the Government of Canada removes the non-essential travel advisory. View image in full screen
Travellers can now fly internationally from Regina and Saskatoon airports starting on November 30 as the Government of Canada removes the non-essential travel advisory. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Air travellers, have your passports ready as international flights from Regina and Saskatoon will reopen on Nov. 30, 2021.

The Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe tweeted “the good news” on Tuesday.

“We look forward to the airlines resuming direct flights from SK to destinations in the US and other countries,” Moe’s tweet said.

Read more: Saskatchewan airports seeing rebound in air passenger traffic this summer

This announcement comes from the Government of Canada on Tuesday morning. The Regina Airport Authority confirmed the announcement, stating that over the last 20 months, it has been working with the federal, provincial and municipal governments to ensure people can travel safely.

“With the recent removal of the federal government’s non-essential travel advisory, and now, the return of international flights to YQR, we’re very excited to welcome back travellers on direct flights to a variety of incredible sun destination,” said James Bogusz, the president and CEO of Regina Airport Authority.

The federal government said Tuesday that eight additional airports in Canada will be accepting international flights, including the two in Saskatchewan.

“Increased vaccination levels have allowed us to safely re-open these additional Canadian airports to international passenger flights,” said Omar Alghabra, minister of transportation.

Read more: Ottawa to lift COVID-19 restrictions on international arrivals at 8 more Canadian airports

Vaccine requirements will be fully phased in by Nov. 30, Transport Canada said.

The first aeromedical evacuation flight arrived in Saskatoon on Monday evening and departed for Kingston, Ont. on Tuesday with one patient. View image in full screen
The first aeromedical evacuation flight arrived in Saskatoon on Monday evening and departed for Kingston, Ont. on Tuesday with one patient. Global News
