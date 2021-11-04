Lethbridge animal shelters “100 per cent full” going into winter

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge animal shelters are bursting at the seams and continue to field requests for their services.

The Last Chance Cat Ranch has nearly 200 felines in its care and founder Elizabeth Ginn says the problem extends beyond the city limits.

“Taber, Bow Island and Raymond, we get eight calls a day from those communities alone,” Ginn said. “It’s bad enough to try and keep up with Lethbridge itself.”

According to manager Barb Grodzicky, the Lethbridge & District Humane Society is “100 per cent full, over full actually,” for both cats and dogs.

“What we’re seeing more is the amount we’re turning away compared to two years ago, because we’re just getting calls every single day with cats for all different reasons. They can’t take care of it, they’re moving and can’t take it where they’re going,” Grozicky said.

More mouths to feed means higher operating costs. The Cat Ranch spends $7,500 a month on food alone.

At the Humane Society, some of their expenses have been offset thanks to more fundraising this year compared to 2020, but when the temperature drops, Grodzicky is expecting bills to rise.

“Every little bit helps because it’s expensive to run, especially when you’re at capacity for animals all the time,” Grodzicky said. “Plus, we’ve got to heat the place so they can be comfortable.”

And with winter on the way, finding animals shelter is even more important to protect them from the elements.

“The worst of it is getting a phone call about a mom and freezing kittens out in the cold,” Ginn said.

"I'm dreading when it gets really cold."

Grodzicky said while more adoptions and foster homes are always welcome, the biggest thing people can do to reduce numbers is to get their animals spayed or neutered.

“If they have a male cat and they’re letting him outside and he’s not neutered, he can get 25 girls pregnant out there in a couple days and then there’s an influx of kittens.”

As for anyone looking to adopt a pet, both organizations encourage prospective pet owners to reach out to their local shelter or animal rescue.