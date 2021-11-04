Emergency crews on scene of helicopter crash near Nanoose Bay on Vancouver Island

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a helicopter crash on Vancouver Island.

BC Emergency Health Services said they received a call at 12:34 p.m. Thursday for a crash near Nanoose Bay.

Two paramedic ground crews are on the scene with one patient, emergency services confirmed.

An air ambulance has also been dispatched to the scene.

No other information is available at this time.

This story will be updated when more details are confirmed.