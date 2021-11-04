Menu

Canada

Emergency crews on scene of helicopter crash near Nanoose Bay on Vancouver Island

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 4, 2021 5:01 pm
BC Emergency Health Services said the helicopter crashed near Nanoose Bay on Vancouver Island. View image in full screen
BC Emergency Health Services said the helicopter crashed near Nanoose Bay on Vancouver Island. Google Maps

Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a helicopter crash on Vancouver Island.

BC Emergency Health Services said they received a call at 12:34 p.m. Thursday for a crash near Nanoose Bay.

Two paramedic ground crews are on the scene with one patient, emergency services confirmed.

An air ambulance has also been dispatched to the scene.

Click to play video: 'Pilot and passenger walk away from Langley helicopter crash' Pilot and passenger walk away from Langley helicopter crash
Pilot and passenger walk away from Langley helicopter crash – May 21, 2021

Read more: Wreckage in fatal Sunshine Coast helicopter crash recovered: safety board

No other information is available at this time.

This story will be updated when more details are confirmed.

