Wreckage in fatal Sunshine Coast helicopter crash recovered: safety board

The Transportation Safety Board says it has recovered the wreckage of a helicopter that crashed into the water off the Sunshine Coast, north of Vancouver, in early October.

The board says the helicopter crashed on Oct. 4 at the entrance to Jervis Inlet, just a minute after it had departed from timber operations and it was found at a depth of about 110 metres.

The pilot, the only person aboard the Kaman KMax helicopter, died in the crash.

The board says the pilot was conducting heli-logging operations when the helicopter went down.

The wreckage was found on Oct. 18 and recovered a day later.

The helicopter’s website says the Kaman KMax is used for firefighting, military and defence, and logging because it can lift about 2,700 kilograms, more than its own weight.