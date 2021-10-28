Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

Wreckage in fatal Sunshine Coast helicopter crash recovered: safety board

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2021 9:33 pm
Click to play video: 'One person dead after helicopter crash near Powell River, B.C.' One person dead after helicopter crash near Powell River, B.C.
One person has been killed in a logging helicopter crash on the Sunshine Coast near Killam Bay Monday afternoon. – Oct 5, 2021

The Transportation Safety Board says it has recovered the wreckage of a helicopter that crashed into the water off the Sunshine Coast, north of Vancouver, in early October.

The board says the helicopter crashed on Oct. 4 at the entrance to Jervis Inlet, just a minute after it had departed from timber operations and it was found at a depth of about 110 metres.

Read more: 1 dead after logging helicopter crashes on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

The pilot, the only person aboard the Kaman KMax helicopter, died in the crash.

The board says the pilot was conducting heli-logging operations when the helicopter went down.

Read more: 2 people hurt after plane crashes in residential neighbourhood in Mill Bay, B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

The wreckage was found on Oct. 18 and recovered a day later.

The helicopter’s website says the Kaman KMax is used for firefighting, military and defence, and logging because it can lift about 2,700 kilograms, more than its own weight.

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Crash tagFatal Crash tagTransportation Safety Board tagDisaster tagHelicopter Crash tagFatal helicopter crash tagb.c. helicopter crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers