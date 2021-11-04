Former BC Lion Josh Boden convicted of 2nd-degree murder

Send this page to someone via email

A former BC Lion has been convicted of second-degree murder in the death of a Burnaby woman more than 10 years ago.

Joshua Boden was charged in the death of Kimberly Hallgarth, whose body was found inside a home on Colborne Avenue in Burnaby in March 2009.

1:51 Former BC Lion Josh Boden charged with 2009 murder Former BC Lion Josh Boden charged with 2009 murder – Nov 6, 2018

Boden, who had dated Hallgarth, was previously acquitted of assaulting her and was long considered a person of interest in the investigation.

Boden played for the Lions in 2007.

Since the end of his football career, Boden has found himself in trouble with the law on numerous occasions.

He was arrested in New Westminster in May 2018 and charged with two counts of assault.

Prior to that, he was convicted of two counts of sexual assault, one count of obstructing justice and one count of assaulting a police officer. Those charges stemmed from a 2009 incident in which he groped a woman at a SkyTrain station, an incident that prompted an unusual safety warning from police.

It’s not clear when Boden will face sentencing for the killing.

— With files from Simon Little