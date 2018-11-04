Former BC Lion Josh Boden charged with 2009 murder of former girlfriend

A ex-BC Lion is facing murder charges in the nearly decade-old killing of his former girlfriend.

Josh Boden had been considered a “person of interest” in 33-year-old Kimberly Lynn Hallgarth’s death, and has now been formally charged in her killing.

The 32-year-old former football player appeared before a justice of the peace on Saturday, and remains in custody ahead of a provincial court appearance on Monday.

Halgarth was found dead in a Burnaby home in March 2009.

Seven months earlier, she had testified against Boden in an assault trial. Those charges were eventually dismissed.

Since the end of his playing career, Boden has found himself in trouble with the law on numerous other occasions.

Boden was arrested in New Westminster last May and was charged with two counts of assault.

Prior to that, he was previously convicted of two counts of sexual assault, one count of obstructing justice and one count of assaulting a police officer.

Those charges stemmed from a 2009 incident in which he groped a woman at a SkyTrain station, an incident which prompted an unusual safety warning from police.

